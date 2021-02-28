Akufo-Addo to receive standing ovation in churches after breaking his silence on homosexuality

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has broken his long silence over the raging subject of homosexuality currently under discussion in Ghana saying at St. Michael and All Angels Cathedral on Saturday, 27 February 2021, that homosexuality will not be legalized under his government to wide applause and a standing ovation.

Several Churches goers interviewed by MyNewsGh.com late night yesterday said today, Sunday they hope to pray for him in Church and clap and to celebrate his decisive decision. They said they are happy about the decision announced by the President and hope this puts matters to rest. Faith groups have been instrumental in opposition to the subject of homosexuality and had called on Akufo-Addo to speak.



President Akufo-Addo was speaking in the Church in commemoration of the installation of the Second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region when he announced his position on the controversial LGBTQ matter which has been trending for days.



“I have said it before, and let me stress it again, that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal,” he said, repeating over and over again for emphasis “It will not happen! It will not happen! It will not happen!”



This is expected to put the subject matter to rest.



This comes after Akufo-Addo earlier said homosexuality is illegal in Ghana because there are not enough activists pushing for its legalization in the early days of his administration.

President Akufo-Addo held an interview on Talk to Al Jazeera hosted by Jane Dutton when he said a sufficiently strong coalition had not emerged that will eventually push for a change in the law.



Currently, under Ghanaian criminal law (Chapter 6 of the Criminal Code, 1960, as amended by The Criminal Code (Amendment) Act, 2003) same-sex sexual activity among males is illegal. It is uncertain whether same-sex sexual activity among females is illegal.



However, the President foresees a change in the law and says that just like elsewhere in the world, the activities of such individuals and groups will provoke a change in Ghana’s laws which frown on same-sex marriage.



This time around, however, the President has stated in unequivocal terms that he is against it and it will never happen, at least under his leadership.



