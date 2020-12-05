Akufo-Addo took a bribe, nothing can change that - NDC

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has insisted that the president took a bribe of $40,000 in the viral video which has become a bone of contention over

The party’s National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi addressing a press conference on Friday indicated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPPs) claim of presenting an original video as compared to the one the NDC presented was true.



He said the NDC stands by its position that the video was taped by a card-bearing member of the NPP, who worked with investigative firm Tiger Eye PI.



He wants the president to respond to the issue captured in the video.



“President Nana Add Dankwa Akufo-Addo must speak. Let him speak just like John Mahama spoke on the Airbus scandal,” he said.

The press conference is coming after the party was slammed by some individuals for presenting to Ghanaians a fake video to tarnish the president’s image.



Meanwhile, he had challenged the Deputy Campaign Manager of the NPP Dr. Abdul-Hamid and a member of the NPP’s communication team Nana Akomea, to tweet or produce as evidence to Ghanaians, a single paragraph in Airbus scandal report covering indicating that former President John Mahama took a €5-million bribe while in office in connection with the purchase of some aircraft by the government of Ghana under him.







