Akufo-Addo visits victims of Odawna fire, pledges support in two weeks

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a visit to victims of the Odawna market fire which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The president who went to inspect the extent of damage caused by the fire was in the company of some officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).



Addressing the huge crowd that welcomed him during his visit, the president announced plans by his government to provide support to the over 3,000 victims of the incident.



He said the NBSSI has been directed to provide help to all victims within two weeks.



A post on his verified Facebook page confirming the news read in part; “On Wednesday, 18th November 2020, I visited the Odawna Market, where hundreds of stalls were destroyed by a fire outbreak, in the early hours of this morning.”



“Through the NBSSI, support is going to be provided to the over 3,000 persons affected by the fire, within two (2) weeks. I also indicated that Government will undertake the re-wiring of all markets in Greater Accra to forestall such tragic occurrences in the future,” the post further read.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Ghana Fire Service and Ghana Police Service who were deployed to the scene are yet to establish the immediate cause of the fire.



But several eyewitnesses have pointed fingers at the nature of some electrical installations in some parts of the market.



