Akufo-Addo was forced by ECOWAS to reduce cost of testing for travellers - NDC

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Sosu says President Akufo-Addo should not take credit for reducing the cost of testing for travellers.

According to him, the president had no intention to reduce the cost despite agitations and concerns raised by travellers at the Kotoka International Airport.



He said it had to take ECOWAS to instruct that member states peg the cost for the test at 50%.



President Akufo-Addo in his 23rd National Address disclosed that the cost for testing for travellers from ECOWAS states would be $50 whereas travellers from non-member states are to pay $150.

"At the 58th Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, held virtually, it was agreed that the cost of the COVID test for in-bound ECOWAS nationals be pegged at fifty United States dollars ($50) at the Kotoka International Airport. The cost of the test for non-ECOWAS nationals still remains one hundred and fifty ($150) dollars. ECOWAS nationals and travellers, who test positive, will bear the cost of the mandatory isolation and treatment. Ghanaian nationals, however, who test positive, upon their arrival into the country, will have their isolation and treatment costs borne by the State.”



The NDC communicator reacting to that said the president would have maintained the $150 if ECOWAS had not intervened hence he should be praised or commended.



To him, the amount should have been reduced long ago but because the president was insensitive, he failed to reduce it.