Politics

Akufo-Addo will be a one term President – Kwaku Boahen

Deputy national NDC Communications Officer, Kwaku Boahen

Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, has said President Akufo-Addo will be a one term President due to his bad performance since he came to office in 2017.

He stressed that, President Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians and does not deserve another 4-year term.



“Mark my words Akufo-Addo will be a one term President, don’t expect anything better than what they’ve done. The onus lies on you to vote with your conscience in this year’s election,” Kwaku Boahen told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“We have an agenda to make Akufo-Addo a one-term President, we are ready and willing to work together to ensure that we make Akufo-Addo a one-term President,” he stated.

Kwaku Boahen maintained that the focus of the party is to unseat President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections.



He reiterated that the NDC party members are willing to swallow any pain in order to ensure that they have an unwavering unity to unseat President Akufo-Addo.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.