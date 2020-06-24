Politics

Akufo-Addo will lose election 2020, there is no chance for him - South Dayi MP

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is at the edge of losing the December 7, presidential polls.

He claims the ‘tsunami’ that hit 41 of his Members of Parliament (MPs) will cause his defeat in the upcoming election.



“So are the new candidates now going to campaign for themselves or the President to be retained. Trust me they can’t win the 2020 election,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



“There is no chance for Nana Addo in 2020, he will lose. They [NPP] can never win the 2020 election,” he added.



Only 5 out of 41 defeated NPP MPs show up in Parliament



Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, has appealed to fallen New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament not to abandon the work of Parliament following their defeat at the party’s primaries.



He said the outcome of the primaries is usual with politics and so they should not let the defeat affect their contributions to proceedings in the House.

Out of 41 MPs who lost their bid to continue to stay in Parliament on the ticket of the NPP only five showed up on Monday.



Speaking on the Floor of Parliament, Prof. Oquaye, urged the affected MPs to take the defeat in their stride and not lose focus.



Speaker Oquaye told the losing MPs “as far as matters of the House are concerned, you must act as statesmen and assume some circumspection in all we do, and in all that we say.”



He congratulated those who emerged winners and wished the losers well, encouraging them not to relent in their efforts at helping the government in national development.



“We are in a very competitive situation and in fact, one thing we should all realise is that sometimes you win and sometimes you lose,” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.