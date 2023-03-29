Akufo-Addo will never assent anti- LGBT bill, even if parliament passes it– Farouk Al-Wahab

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says anti-gay bill isn't an official legislation of government

Farouk Al-Wahab, an international diplomatic consultant, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will never assent the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBTQI bill), even if it is passed by the Parliament of Ghana.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s response to a question on the anti-LGBT bill at a joint press conference with the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, and his previous submissions show that he is not on board with the bill.



Speaking in an Akoma FM interview, on Monday, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Farouk Al-Wahab added that the president by his response indicated that he will not assent the Anti-LGBTQI bill even if it is approved by parliament.



“His Excellency Nana Addo has disappointed me because he allowed himself to be cornered by the New York Times reporter.



“He (Akufo-Addo) in his response said that the bill is still being looked at by parliament and it will take into consideration human rights. He even went on to say that even if the bill is passed, he has the final say and that he will ensure that the rights of people are not infringed.



“What are you trying to imply? I am telling you that the anti-gay bill will not be passed today or tomorrow. Nana Addo will not sign it either today or tomorrow,” he said in Twi.



At the joint press conference, both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Kamala Harris were confronted with the issue of the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

Responding to the question at Jubilee House, in Accra, on Monday, March 27, President Akufo-Addo refuted the suggestion that Ghana already had an anti-LGBT law.



He said that the anti-LGBT bill, which was championed by “only a hand full of MPs”, is currently being considered by parliament.



Akufo-Addo added that even if the bill is passed, it will still have to be ratified by him. He also said that the anti-LGBT bill has been modified.



“The legislation was a private members bill; it is not an official legislation of the government but it is one that is being muted by a hand full of private members.



“My understanding from the recent discussion I had with the chairman of the committee is that the substantial elements of the bill have already been modified as a result of the intervention of the Attorney General,” he said.



Watch the interview below:





Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:











IB/OGB