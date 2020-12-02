Akufo-Addo will never take a bribe – Pius Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide has stated that the supposed bribe video purporting to suggest that the then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took a bribe is baseless.

He stated categorically that President Akufo-Addo will never take bribes and there are evidence to back his claim.



To him, the largest opposition party is only interested in propagating false news rather than outlining their policies to Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 polls.



“They don’t have any message now; their messenger and message are not credible and they know..."

"The agenda now is to tarnish the image of the President with false allegations,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



“President Nana Addo will never take bribe and he has track records to back that. That is the difference between the President and John Mahama who is known for corruption,” he added.



