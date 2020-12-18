Akufo-Addo will still win the presidency even in a run-off - Carl Wilson

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Founder of Move Ghana, Carl Wilson has told Kwabena Agyapong, host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that President Akufo-Addo will still win the 2020 presidential election should a run-off be conducted.

Mr. Wilson disclosed the incumbent won the presidential election and nothing will change it but lost the majority seats because of the decision by Ghanaians to vote ‘skirt and blouse’.



The approach he explained is to ensure checks and balances in the system.



According to him, both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have taken Ghanaians for granted for far too long, and in dealing with the canker of corruption, they chose to vote ‘skirt and blouse’.



An independent candidate he opined would be best for Ghana in managing the presidency but the independent candidates who contested were not credible.

The opposition NDC has argued that the addition of the Techiman South constituency’s figures could have led to an outright second round since the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would not have obtained the figure to be declared a winner.



A statistician and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Justice Moses Ahetor who led the NDC’s team for the presentation said the declaration was inaccurate.



He argued that using the EC’s own figures, corrections and statement of the declaration on the polls should have gone into a run-off.





The EC last week declared President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election without the results from Techiman South Constituency.



According to Jean Mensa the electoral body was yet to receive the results from the constituency in the Bono East region because it was being contested.



Speaking at a press conference, Jean Mensa said after collating results nationally, her outfit believes result from the Techiman South polls will not have any effect on the general outcome.



But Dr. Ahetor refuted the claims by the EC saying, if the votes of over 124,000 were added as the EC stated, it will give the incumbent not more than 49% and the opposition leader not more than 46%.

This he stressed would have sent the polls into a run-off because none of the candidates would have gained the required percentage to be declared a winner.



He went on to explain that per the statement issued by the EC admitting the errors, the votes of Nana Addo was increased by 174+ votes whereas candidate Mahama had his reduced by 1000+ votes.



He said the EC has since provided three different official figures as the total votes cast in the elections after the declaration was made.



For him, this raises serious concerns as Ghanaians would be wondering which of the figures is correct.

He said statistics, the more you add votes to a candidate, the more it reduces that of the closest contender in order to get an accurate percentage.



But Carl Wilson says the incumbent will still win should a run-off be organized.



He told the president not to be scared should the polls be sent into a run-off because he will win.



Meanwhile, he has stated an overturn of the 2020 polls could spell doom for the country.