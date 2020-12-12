Akufo-Addo will suffer in his second term – Kennedy Agyapong concedes

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Maverick lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong has admitted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will go through a hard time in his second term because his party has a slim majority in Parliament.

The Electoral Commission has given the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 137 seats with the NDC having 136 seats with one seat belonging to an independent candidate.



The President during his victory speech said the people of Ghana have come to the realization that there is the need for two leading political parties to work together hence the slim margin between the NPP and NDC in the number of seats.



But Kennedy Agyapong who nearly lost his seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate thinks otherwise.



To him, “the President will suffer in his second term as President because previously, the NPP had majority of the seats and we could vote for all bills to go through. Look at the number of bills we passed in Parliament? It was because we had majority”.

He noted that most of the party’s Municipal Chief Executives played contributory roles in ensuring that the NPP loses its seats because they openly paid monies and supported NDC candidates against candidates presented by the NPP.



Kennedy Agyapong indicated that a list of such people will be sent to the President so that they are taken out of his government.



