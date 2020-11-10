Akufo-Addo will win by 62% landslide – High Commissioner projects

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa George Ayisi-Boateng has projected a 62 percent win for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in next month’s elections.

His projection is premised on what he describes as tangible developments spearheaded by the government in the Ashanti Region.



He further claimed Ashanti Region has largely benefited from policies and developments by the government hence the December 7 election will be a ‘Thanksgiving election for President Akuffo Addo’.



He was speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Monday, November 9.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa likened former president John Mahama’s return to that of Jesus Christ and said Jesus Christ is set to be more destructive in his second coming than his birth, which was to save mankind.



Mr. Ayisi-Boateng, therefore, admonished Ghanaians to “totally reject the second coming of former President John Mahama because his return will be more destructive than the second coming of Jesus Christ”.



He called on Ghanaians to reject NDC and John Mahama to ensure Nana Akufo-Addo is given another four years to do more for Ashanti Region and Ghanaians, by extension, in terms of infrastructural development and good policies to enhance the standard living.