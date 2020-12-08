Akufo-Addo wins Akwatia but NPP loses seat to NDC in 'skirt & blouse' outcome

NDC’s Henry Yiadom Boakye won with 19, 899 votes

The people of Akwatia in the Eastern Region have voted for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the just-ended polls but elected the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate as their next Member of Parliament.

In the presidential election, Nana Akufo-Addo of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 21,758 while former President John Mahama of the NDC polled 16,181 votes.



The results for the 10 other presidential candidates are as follow: GUM 209, CPP 15, GFP 11, GCPP 10, APC 13, LPG 8, PNC 2, PPP 7, NDP 10 and the only independent candidate had 13 votes.



With the parliamentary poll, the NDC’s Henry Yiadom Boakye won with 19, 899 votes while the NPP’s Ernest Kumi had 18, 742 votes.



The total number of valid votes cast in the parliamentary poll was 38,646.

Some 541 ballots were rejected.



The MP-elect told Class News’ Kwame Appiah Kubi in an interview that: “I’m not surprised at all, I’m very optimistic about this particular election that we were going to have victory and then we have also gone through, so, it is not something that is a surprise to me at all”.



The incumbent MP for the constituency, Ama Sey, threatened to run as an independent candidate after she was disqualified in the parliamentary primaries but rescinded her decision following an intervention by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



