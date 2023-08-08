Akufo-Addo wishes BECE candidates well

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has extended well wishes to all the candidates sitting this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The first gentleman of the land further advised the candidates not to engage in acts of examination malpractice.



He asked them to write and complete the exams so they would benefit from the free senior high school policy.



A total of 602,457 final-year junior high school (JHS) students across Ghana are writing the exams which starts today, August 7, 2023.



According to the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the examination would be held simultaneously for both public schools and private candidates.



The examinations are taking place from today, Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11, 2023.

Out of the 602,457, a total of 600,714 will sit the BECE for School Candidates (BECE-SC) while 1,743 will sit the BECE for Private Candidates (BECE-PC).



The BECE-SC will have 300,323 males and 300,391 females, whilst the BECE-PC will include 889 males and 854 females.



The BECE-SC, which is primarily for students who have completed nine years of basic education, will be attended by eighteen thousand, nine hundred and eighty-three public and private JHSs.



They will take the BECE in 2,137 centres, each with one supervisor.



There will be 2,000 assistant supervisors and 21,025 invigilators.

In the case of the BECE-PC, it will be written at 15 examination centres with a supervisor.



The examination will have 60 invigilators and one assistant supervisor.



The President in his brief message which he tweeted on X said “I send best wishes to all 600,714 students sitting this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination, which begun today. I urge all students not to engage in any acts of examination malpractice, complete their exams successfully, and move on to the next stage of their education, senior high school, which is free.”



