Akufo-Addo wishes Joe Ghartey the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries

President Akufo-Addo and Joe Ghartey, shaking hands during the visit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished Joe Ghartey well in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race.

Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency and former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice on January 13, 2023, paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to officially inform him of his intention to contest in the NPP presidential primaries slated for later this year.



The president in his interaction with Joe Ghartey said that he saw his role in the upcoming process as one of ensuring a fair playing field. And added that he was prepared to support anyone who emerged victorious in the primaries.



The president however cautioned that his campaign should be conducted with decency and emphasized that it is his desire to ensure the NPP retains power in 2025 and beyond.







On the other hand, Joe Ghartey, also thanked the President for the confidence he reposed in him during his first term of office when he found him worthy to serve as the Minister for Railways Development.

He also promised to work very hard for the party to retain power beyond 2024.



He furthered that he would not sit idle and that he would take immediate action if any member of his team became wayward and started attacking others.







