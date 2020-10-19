Akwatia NDC candidate is a criminal involved in ‘419’ – Kate Gyamfua

Kate Gyamfua, National Women’s Organizer, NPP

The National Women’s Organizer for the New Patriotic Party Kate Gyamfua has advised electorates in the Akwatia Constituency to reject the Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because he’s a criminal.

She described him as a 419 man who cannot be trusted with leadership in the Akwatia Constituency and Ghana and must not be allowed to go to parliament.



To her, “If you vote for the NDC candidate, we will wake up one day and we will realize that he has been handcuffed and that will cause a grave disgrace to us.”



She charged the electorates to go for Elvis Kumi who has been chosen by God to send the people of Akwatia to the promised land.



On his part, Kennedy Agyapong expressed similar sentiments about the candidate indicating that if she had not turned 60 he would have had time to expose the ills he is involved in.

He said, “the crimes of this man are bigger than this constituency. Now I’ve turned 60 if not I would have released some papers on him too for you to see”.



Kennedy Agyapong used the opportunity to call on the people of Akwatia to bury their differences and ensure that they vote for the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party’s Ernest Kumi.



The National Democratic Congress is represented in the Akwatia Constituency by Henry Boakye Yiadom known popularly in the constituency as Okoyo and is poised to hand the party victory in the impending election.