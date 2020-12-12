Akwatia NPP cracks whip on disloyal Sey and followers

Ama Sey is the MP for Akwatia

Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akwatia Constituency have issued a notice that it will punish its members who campaigned against their Parliamentary candidate Ernest Kumi.

The party intends to crack the whip using the party’s constitution in 2021 to serve as a deterrent to all other people who have plans of doing similar things in the future.



Addressing a Press Conference held in Akwatia, Chairman for the governing party in Akwatia Alhaji Baba Yakubu said “looking at the just ended 7th December election, Nana Akufo Addo had 21, 758. John Dramani Mahama had 16, 181 if you subtract the difference which is skirt and blouse is 5,577.



He noticed that “In the Parliamentary Ernest Yaw Kumi polled 18,750 but NDC had 19,990 the difference is 1,239 why should we do this to ourselves. I will not sit aloof for some people to destroy the party. The NPP has a constitution and will deal with every polling station executive or party member who Campaigned skirt and blouse .”

The Akwatia seat is one of the seats the New Patriotic Party lost in the just-ended parliamentary election.



The party lost the seat to the NDC in during the 2012 election to NDC’s Baba Jamal but his hold on to power did not last as Ama Sey, the incumbent Member of Parliament captured the seat in 2016 but was cleared off during the NPP’s 2020 primaries.



Although Ama Sey decided to go Independent, she was convinced by elders of the party not to; an advice she heeded.