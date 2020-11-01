Alabar robbery: Identities of 2 teenage robbers unveiled

Police have meanwhile launched investigations into the issue

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has unveiled the identities of two teenage robbers arrested in connection with the daylight robbery incident at Alabar, a suburb of Kumasi on Friday afternoon.

Suspects Salifu Iddrisu and Ali Razak both 18, were two of three suspects arrested by the police for engaging in the Rambo-style robbery in the garden city.



Hamza Nuhu aged 22 who is the third suspect was shot in the right thigh during the pursuit and currently on admission at the hospital under police guard.

According to the police, the gang of about seven, armed with guns and machetes riding on 3 motorbikes robbed some traders of the main Alabar street of unspecified amounts of money amidst firing. Four of the victims sustained injuries with one person pronounced dead at the Manhyia Government Hospital. The deceased has been identified.



The teenage robbers are on detention to assist with police investigations, while a manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the remaining robbers, the police is urging all persons with information leading to the arrest of the other suspects, to assist.