Alabi used Mahama's campaign to market himself - Atubiga

Stephen Atubiga is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stephen Atubiga has blamed Joshua Alabi’s selfishness for the party's defeat in the 2020 election.

According to him, the Campaign Manager for the 2020 election used the opportunity to market himself to the members of the party rather than work to ensure the NDC wins the election.



He said instead of Prof. Joshua Alabi to focus on strategizing on the party’s mechanism for collation and testing the system and its backups, Alabi was busy traveling with the former President across the country to market himself.

He said: "It was Alabi’s responsibility as a Campaign Manager to ensure his candidate’s system of collating results was working well, with all backups in case there was a system failure or crashing especially a week to the election was very crucial for any serious Campaign Manager not to be following his candidate around as Alabi was doing with JDM, but rather staying at the national or central point to run and test all structures and system put in place to give JDM, his candidate victory on D-day.



"With all this incompetence shown by Alabi as a Campaign Manager to JDM, and questions around Alabi’s neck, he is still seen as happy jack around JDM, waiting for 2024 to contest as an incompetent presidential candidate. I will whip Alabi well, well, for victory 2024, that my victory will keep him hiding thinking he is in Tanzania not Ghana,” he stated.