Alan 1 - 0 Bawumia : Former NPP MP reacts to Kumawu primaries results

Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North

Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, has said that the victory of Ernest Yaw Anim in the NPP primaries for the upcoming by-election for the Kumawu constituency is a win for the party’s flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, the win for Yaw Anim has showed that the party’s delegates will continue to choose commitment to the NPP and that they (the delegates) can never be influenced by money.



Speaking in an interview with GhOne TV, on Sunday, April 23, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Owusu Amankwah added that the results of the Kumawu NPP primaries is an indication of what is to come on November 4, 2023, when the party holds its presidential primaries.



“It has been very, very historic and people of Kumawu extraction have demonstrated that it is about commitment and dedication to the course of this party. It is not about money; it is about the will of the people.



“And the will of the people has prevailed… I’m so happy and this is a knockout: Alan 1, Bawumia 0.



“You heard everything on the ground, you heard people saying that this election was about Bawumia and Alan and we told them that the grassroots is behind Alan as the next leader of our great party and it has prevailed. So shall it be on November 4, 2023, just make it,” he said.

Background:



Ernest Yaw Anim was elected parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the upcoming by-election for the Kumawu constituency set for May 23, 2023.



Ernest Yaw Anim polled 195 votes against his contenders, Nana Ama Serwaa who garnered 181 votes; Dr. Appiah Kubi’s 10; Dr Aboagye Dacosta’s 27, and Osei Bempah’s 5 votes with 1 rejected ballot.



The New Patriotic Party primary held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, was to find a successor for the late MP for the constituency, Philip Basoah, who died last month.



The Electoral Commission, following the demise, through the constitutional provision, set Tuesday, May 23, 2023, for the by-election.

Watch Owusu Amankwah’s remarks in the video below:





Bawumia 0 - Alan 1



???????? pic.twitter.com/0hXOsrB5UL — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) April 23, 2023













IB/DO