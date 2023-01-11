Alan 'Cash' got these reactions from Ghanaians after flagbearership declaration

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

The Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, officially announced his intention to contest in the presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Some of the statements he made during the declaration have become topics for discussion among many Ghanaians.



Some Ghanaians, on social media, have commended him for the key strategies under his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) which he said will transform Ghana’s economy between 2025 and 2030.



Others, however, are not so enthused about some of the pronouncements he made and are questioning why he could not attain some of the things he outlined, particularly his promise to operationalize the Komenda Sugar factory since he had been the trade minister for 6 years.



A one-time parliamentary aspirant of the (NPP) for Kpone Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye, in posts shared on Facebook, described Alan as a transformational leader.



"Fellow Country men and women," his first post read. The second read: "Transformational leader. #AlanCash."



“Mr. Alan John Kojo Kyeremanten @AlanKyerematen says he will roll out GTP, the ‘Great Transformational Plan’ for Ghana. That’s an interesting name, GTP, one that will catch on very easily and become the talk of town,” broadcaster, Kafui Dey wrote on Twitter.



“Alan Kyeremanten says there are things he believed could have been done differently in the current administration that he’s exiting. Would be interesting to know what those things are/were,” he added.

Another Twitter user, Uncle Paa Kwesi, said Alan cannot even win a university election with his declaration of intent.



Another Tweep also questioned Alan’s promise to operationalize the Komenda Sugar Factory; saying, “Six years in Office Alan Kyerematen Failed to operationalize Komenda Sugar Factory,” he said.



View the reactions of Ghanaians to Alan Kyerematen’s declaration to contest in the NPP primaries below:





Alan Kyeremanten mentioned ‘Downsizing Government’ in his speech as part of the key pillars of his ‘Great Transformational Plan, GTP’ for Ghana.



Interesting. pic.twitter.com/ouOiyHnMn4 — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) January 10, 2023

Alan Kyeremanten says there are things he believed could have been done differently in the current administration that he’s exiting.



Would be interesting to know what those things are/were pic.twitter.com/YIkyg41PQr — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) January 10, 2023

Mr. Alan John Kojo Kyeremanten @AlanKyerematen says he will roll out GTP, the ‘Great Transformational Plan’ for Ghana.



That’s an interesting name, GTP, one that will catch on very easily and become the talk of town. pic.twitter.com/AtFDfpK7T6 — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) January 10, 2023

[ICYMI] Ghana is gradually becoming a country where there is no action but talk only - Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen#3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/qq2Q0NDdXm — #TV3@25 (@tv3_ghana) January 11, 2023

It’s time for the great man to take over.



Ladies and gentlemen, allow us to reintroduce Hon. Alan John Kyeremanten to you.



#TheAlanWeKnow pic.twitter.com/deRegb8BWI — Youth for Alan (@youth4Alan) January 9, 2023

IB/WA