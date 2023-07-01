4
Alan Cash launches extensive campaign tour to garner support

Alan Kyerematen 6 Alan Kyerematen, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Sat, 1 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Alan Kyerematen, presidential candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced plans to engage delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) throughout the country as part of his extensive campaign tour to garner support for his presidential bid.

According to a press release issued by Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Mr Kyerematen’s Press Secretary, announcing the tour, the presidential candidate will meet with over 200,000 NPP delegates during the groundbreaking cluster delegates meetings.

He explained that the meetings will demonstrate the aspirant’s commitment to sharing ideas with the people and working together with them for victory in the November primaries and the national elections in 2024.

“This innovation is expected to change the dynamics of aspirants and delegates interactions, giving diverse delegates from different constituencies a unique opportunity to meet, fraternize, and share experiences from differing perspectives”, the release added.

