Alan Cash seeks Otumfuo’s blessings for victory in NPP 2024 flagbearership race

Alan Kyeremanten,Otumfuo and his entourage in the Menhyia Palace

The Outgoing Minister for Trade and Industries, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has expressed gratitude to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the support he offered to him during his time as a minister.

He expressed his gratitude on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, when he paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene at his Palace at Manhyia to officially informed the King of his decision to resign as the sector minister.



The flagbearer hopeful for the governing New Patriotic Party NPP tendered his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.



The letter received acceptance from the president on January 6.



During his visit to the Manhyia Palace almost a week after this, the Minister told the King about his decision to resign.

“Let me use this opportunity to officially inform his majesty about my resignation as the minister of Trade and Industry, I want to respectfully thank the King for his guidance and support that to a large extent shaped my work at the Ministry”.



Alan Kyerematen resigned to ostensibly focus on his presidential ambition in accordance with the constitution of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In his speech to the nation on Tuesday, Alan said he has fashioned what he calls the Great Transformation Plan (GTP) as a medication to the fragile economy of Ghana.



He is hopeful this plan will deny Ghana the unpleasant opportunity of going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the eighteenth time and cushion the country against external forces like the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that may arise in the future.