Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko bump into each other in Koforidua

It has been said many times that a lot of the time, politicians, no matter how divided they are on principles or on ideological lines, are usually friends.

After the public display of disagreements, seeming hates and sometimes near violent moments, they appear to still make time to sit behind the same tables to, literally, break bread.



It was such a situation for two leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) when they met along one of the principal streets of Koforidua in the Eastern Region, recently.



The meeting between the immediate-past Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and a former Minister of Energy, and one-time campaign manager of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Boakye Agyarko, is one that has gotten many netizens talking.



In a video clip that has been shared on social media, Alan Kyerematen, who recently announced his intention to run as flagbearer of the NPP, is seen stepping out of his vehicle, mobbed by some few people, as he walks heartily to shake the hands of Agyarko.



In their interaction, Agyarko, who is also eyeing the same seat as NPP flagbearer, kind of called out Alan for visiting his township and refusing to ask of him.



But in his response, Alan indicated that he is headed for Krobo and that his colleague should wait for him there, amidst laughter.

The following is their interaction in Twi, and interpreted into English by GhanaWeb:



Agyarko: “Ah, you are in my township and…”



(The two laugh heartily)



Alan: “What I was saying was that I am heading to Krobo. Wait for me there.



Agyarko: “Where is your visa?”



(The two again laugh heartily and playfully)

According to details from dailyguidenetwork.com, the two were in Koforidua on Friday, February 10, 2023, as part of their campaign in the region, although Boakye Agyarko was the first to go to the region.



The NPP is yet to announce dates for its flagbearer race.



Watch their brief interaction video below:







AE/BOG