Alan Kyerematen fellowships with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

Alan Kyerematen and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen on Saturday, 24th April joined Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills for a spiritually uplifting breakfast meeting at his sprawling Anagkazo Campus at Akwapim-Mampong in the Eastern Region.

The inspiring session held at the God’s Banquet Hall, was also attended by other politicians, members of the judiciary, corporate and industrial captains, who all joined in prayer for the peace and development of the country.



Alan Kyerematen, was later conducted round the magnificent Anagkazo Bible campus of the church, as well as the Center for Historical Research into World Evangelism and Global Mission.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, is the founder of the Lighthouse House Chapel International churches, one of the biggest Christian denominations in the world with a presence in over 190 countries.



