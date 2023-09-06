Alan Kyerematen going independent will be one of the best things to happen to Ghana – Prof Kobby Mensah

Ssenior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Kobby Mensah

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Kobby Mensah, has stated that a decision by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, to leave the party and contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 election would be in the interest of Ghana.

According to him, all the political parties, including the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP), the Peoples National Convention (PNDC) and Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom’s Progressive People's Party (PPP), have failed to prove the third force to break the NPP, National Democratic Congress (NDC) duopoly in Ghana’s politics.



Prof Mensah, who made these remarks in an interview on JoyNews, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, added that Alan has all the makings to impact the political landscape should he decide to go independent and this would be good for Ghana.



“I think that it could be one of the key things that could actually happen to this country… If Alan Kyerematen goes independent, I think that can strategically change the path of this country.



“Remember that in recent times, than before, there has been a lot of crave towards a third force and of course the forces that we have had in the past did not have the kind of weight that Alan has.



“If he decides to go independent I think that would be a landmark,” he said.

The academic, who is a political marketing expert, added that a decision by Alan to go independent would certainly affect the fortunes of the NPP in the 2024 elections.



Background:



Alan Kyerematen, one of the leading members in the NPP flagbearership race, officially withdrew from the race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



His decision comes just a day before the New Patriotic Party organises balloting for aspirants who will be contesting in the November Congress that is aimed at electing a successor for Nana Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party.



Alan cites the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates conference, among others, as some of the reasons that have informed his decision to drop out of the race.

The announcement confirms earlier reports that the former Trade Minister planned on stepping down when he scheduled a press conference Tuesday afternoon.



That press conference was later postponed until a press statement was released to officially confirm Alan's decision.



It is unclear what Alan will do in the near future. There are unconfirmed reports that he could explore the possibility of running as an independent candidate ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



Alan came third in the Super Delegates Congress, behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.



