Alan Kyerematen is the perfect successor to Akufo-Addo - Appiah-Danquah

Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

A staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Andrew Appiah-Danquah, has publicly made a strong case for the presidential candidature of the current Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen.

According to Lawyer Appiah Danquah, Alan Kyerematen remains the perfect NPP flagbearer to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on Ghana First TV, the legal luminary stated that looking at the competence, character and charisma of Mr Kyeremanten and his contribution to the success of the New Patriotic Party since its formation in 1992, Alan towers among all as the NPP surest bet for 2024 general elections. He stressed that "This is Alan's time!.



Mr Appiah-Danquah maintains that it is clear within the rank and file of the NPP that it is Mr Kyeremanten's time to be given the leadership mantle in the governing New Patriotic Party. The basis of this conviction of Lawyer Appiah-Danquah is the fact that Alan Kyerematen absolutely meets all the criteria as set out by former President John Agyekum Kufour years ago.



In the year 2007 when the NPP was in a process of choosing a successor to former President John Agyekum Kufour who would represent the party in the 2008 general elections, the then President J. A Kufour advised the NPP with wise guiding principles in choosing a leader who has the potential to serve both party and national interest.

In the wisdom of J. A Kufour, NPP must go for a leader, who when elected as flag bearer, can unite the party and make it attractive, can attract non-NPP voters to get at least 50% + 1, can unite the country when given power and can hold the power by governing efficiently and effectively.



Lawyer Appiah-Danquah asserted that, based on President Kufour’s criteria, the New Patriotic Party at this material point has only one person in waiting to succeed President Akufo Addo and that person is Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.



Lawyer Appiah-Danquah again had this to say, “we the NPP know who will be our 2024 flag bearer, it is Alan Kyerematen. What we don’t know is who will be next to Alan and that is what the 2023 primaries is going to determine.” Our convention and tradition affirm this. Our presidential primaries have always affirmed the known leader and unveiled the next leader, he noted.



“The 1992 NPP presidential primaries affirmed Prof. Adu Boahen as the known leader and unveiled Mr J.A Kufour (as he then was) as the next leader. Similarly, the 1998 presidential primaries confirmed J.A Kufour as the known leader and unveiled Mr Akufo Addo (as he then was) as the next leader. The 2007, 2010 and 2014 NPP presidential primaries also endorsed Nana Akufo Addo as the known leader and unveiled Lawyer Alan Kyerematen as the next leader. The 2023 NPP presidential primaries will not be different. Hon Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen will be affirmed by the party as our 2024 presidential candidate and the next leader after Alan will then be unveiled," Mr Appiah-Danquah stated.