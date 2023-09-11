Alan Kyerematen is too noble, he's not fit for our 'bugabuga' politics - Allotey Jacobs

"Alan Kyerematen is too noble for the kind of politics we do in this country," says social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs.

Speaking on the back of Alan's withdrawal from the NPP presidential race, Allotey Jacobs said in politics "there's the good, the bad and the ugly" and that if you don't know how to play by them, you'll see the system as 'unfair'.



Speaking on why he believes Alan didn't do very well in the Super Delegates Conference, he said: "He's faded out of the system..." he added.

