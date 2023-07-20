Alan Kyerematen pledges to support local contractors in every constituency

Flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Alan Kyeremanten

The former Minister for Trade and Industries and one of the flagbearer hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has pledged to empower two local road contractors in every constituency to undertake projects instead of relying on expatriates if he voted for as the flagbearer for the party and subsequently president of the country.

The assurance by the flagbearer hopeful was reported by the Chronicle, dated July 20, 2023.



Under his leadership, Alan Kyerematen said he aims to prioritize local contractors for executing projects instead of relying solely on expatriate construction firms which is the norm under many governments.



According to him, his goal is to support the local economy by ensuring that funds paid to these contractors stay within their constituency, contributing to its growth and development.



In addition, the former Trade and Industry Minister reiterated his commitment to pay all constituency executives of the party once he assumes the role of party leader.



He urged delegates to choose a leader who can resonate with the people they represent in their respective electoral areas and polling stations.

He also urged delegates to talk to floating voters, because they played critical and influential roles in determining the party's fortunes at the national level.



Alan Cash insisted that he was the best and only candidate among the ten contestants capable of breaking the 8 in 2024.



The former minister for Trade and Industries is in a fierce contest with the Vice President, Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia and eight others to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general election.



