Alan Kyerematen receives rapturous welcome in Kumasi

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen responding to cheers from the crowd

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently on tour in the Ashanti Region to inspect ongoing works and to commission some.

He is being accompanied by key government officials on his four-day visit, expected to end today. Among such key personalities on tour with the president is Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.



The minister was part of the delegation that joined the president on October 17 to commission a completed residential facility for Appeals Court Judges and a newly constructed District Magistrates court in Toase, as well as inspect ongoing works on the construction of Phase II of the Kejetia Market Development Project and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity and Children's Block.



In photos posted on the official Facebook page of Alan Kyerematen, he is seen responding to an ecstatic crowd, chiefs and other dignitaries who exchanged pleasantries with him.



"It is always a joy to be back home," Alan Kyerematen captioned the post.



In a separate 23 seconds video posted yesterday, October 18, Alan Kyerematen was captured in the midst of an excited crowd who chanted songs in his praise while he beamed with smiles.

The New Patriotic Party, NPP, is expected to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections next year.



Ahead of that, some names that have come up strongly include that of Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kennedy Agyapong and Kwabena Agyepong.



Keen observers of the political space predict that the race will be keenly contested between Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.









DS/SARA