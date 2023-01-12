Alan Kyerematen resigned from NPP in 2007- Nana Ohene Ntow

Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Outgoing Minister for Trade and Industry

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow has confirmed that Alan Kyerematen resigned from the party when he lost the NPP Presidential primaries to become its flagbearer in 2007 through a letter he wrote to the party.

Nana Ohene Ntow made this assertion in an interview on Asempa FM’s flagship political talk show, Ekosisen, after a press statement purported to have been written by Alan Kyerematen in 2007 was read to him for his confirmation.



The host of the program, Osei Bonsu, read portions of the said press statement which was captured as follows:



“I have monitored extensively media reportage and discussions within the past week, following my decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"It is clear that there is a calculated attempt emanating from certain quarters, to create public disaffection against me for taking a decision on principles and to create the impression that I am vacillating on my decision to resign, thereby displaying inconsistency in thought and judgment.



"I wish to state categorically that I have not rescinded my decision to resign from the party.”

The statement further read, “We must also not lose sight of the fact that national interest is superior to the interest of any single party. In this regard, I will soon give a firm indication of the role that I expect to play in the political landscape of the country. T



his, I believe, will bring hope and confidence to all Ghanaians irrespective of the political or religious affiliation or ethnic background.”



Ohene Ntow, who was then the General Secretary of the party, admitted that Alan Kyerematen indeed issued that statement, however, the party has moved on from that since 2007, and therefore Alan’s resignation from the party and threat to form his party should be shelved.



Alan Kyerematen has in the past few days announced his resignation from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government and subsequently made a televised recorded broadcast to affirm his vision for Ghana and intention to run for the NPP Presidential primaries once again.



Ghanaians have criticized Alan Kyerematen for pursuing a personal agenda rather than joining hands with the Akufo-Addo government to help revive the economy after it was hit by some global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Despite this, the resignation does not come as a surprise to many political observers or NPP supporters as he has always resigned from government or the NPP when things get tough or do not go his way. Given this, some political commentators have described his actions as self-seeking.



After vacating the NPP in 2007, Alan Kyerematen’s reputation in his party has dwindled, proof of which is how poorly he has performed in subsequent flagbearer elections in both 2010 and 2014, that is 19% and 4% respectively.



With yet another abrupt resignation that is being interpreted as ill-timed, only time will tell how the NPP faithful will react in the party primaries ahead as he prepares to run.