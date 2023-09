Alan Kyerematen yet to inform us of withdrawal decision - NPP Elections Committee

John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is yet to officially inform the party about his decision to withdraw from the November 4, 2023, flagbearer election.

Speaking on Joynews, following a media release, late September 5, announcing his decision to withdraw from the race, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Mohammed Haruna said the former trade and industry minister has yet to officially inform the party’s Election Committee of his decision.



“We have received this news from the media though we have not officially received communication from the very senior member of our party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; the party has not received any official communication yet,” he said.



The announcement by Mr Kyerematen on Tuesday, came on the eve of a planned balloting event on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, to determine the position of the various candidates come November.



Consequently, the party’s deputy general secretary said the balloting on Wednesday will go ahead with the inclusion of Mr Kyerematen unless his decision is otherwise communicated to the party.



“All of them including Alan Kyerematen has been called. The Elections Committee will be waiting to receive him tomorrow, or his assign or his agent for the balloting.



"In that state, if he decides to bring the letter there or an information is carried to the committee, I think that it is going to be officially dealt with and communicated to the party.

"But at it stands now, we have not received any official communication from him to that effect. But we have seen the press statement that is in the media,” he noted.



The flagbearer hopeful in his statement on Tuesday alluded to instances of threats, intimidation and assault on his agents in the party’s recently held special delegates congress and accused the party’s leadership of skewing the process in favour of another candidate while emphasising their inaction on the issues of concern.



“After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant. The pronouncements made by some leading Members of our Party both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations.



“The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party. In addition, the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eye sight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable,” he lamented.



Noting his commitment to the safety of his agents and supporters, Mr Kyerematen who said he believes the event of August 26 will likely repeat itself come November 4, when the party holds a final delegates congress to elect a flagbearer said he has decided to withdraw from the race.



“Regrettably, I am not convinced that the circumstances I have referred to earlier, will not persist or even be escalated in the next round of elections, for which balloting is scheduled for Wednesday, 6 of September 2023.

“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023, In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well. wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” he stated.



