Alan and Bawumia 'unite' at Theresa Kufuor's one-week celebration

Alan and Bawumia shaking hands

Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia exchanged pleasanteries in their first public meeting since Kyerematen resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) last month.

The former trade minister announced that he will be an independent presidential candidate for the 2024 election, whiles Bawumia is running for the flagbearership of the NPP.



The duo met at the one-week celebration of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, Peduase in the Eastern Region on October 11, 2023.



In a picture shared by the Second Lady Samira Bawumia on social media, the two presidential aspirants, clad in Black were sporting smiles as they shared a handshake, showcasing a sense of camaraderie in the midst of their political rivalry.



Theresa Kufuor died at age 87 on Sunday, October 1, 2023.



She will be buried on Thursday, November 16, 2023 after a state-led funeral.

This was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, adding that although there is nothing in the protocol books on deceased former First Ladies, he has decided to give the late wife of the former president, a “whole state burial.



Other dignitaries present at the one-week celebration included; President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia, Professor Mike Ocquaye among others.











AM/SARA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



