Alan can become the kingmaker in Ghana, but he must announce his intentions quickly - Kwesi Pratt

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt

Veteran journalist and managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has called on the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, to disclose his next move soon following his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

According to Pratt, Alan Kyerematen has a lot of options before him, including the possibility of leaving the NPP to start his own party because of the treatment he was given by the party’s leadership.



He, however, noted that even though there are a lot of options for Alan, which would have different implications on the political landscape, he (Alan) must make his intentions known as soon as possible so that he does not lose a lot of his supporters.



“One of the options he can take now is to simply withdraw from the political party and contest as an independent candidate. And in coming to this conclusion, he may very well imagine that he can push the elections into a second round and become the ultimate kingmaker in Ghana.



“He may also decide that of the four contestants in this race, he would put his full weight behind one and make sure that those who are responsible for all the things that he has listed (as reasons for stepping down) do not become beneficiaries of a faulty process.



“…he can also decide to form his own political party… In his own interest. I would advise that he doesn’t wait too long. If he waits too long, his forces will dissipate,” he said.

Pratt, who made these remarks during a panel discussion on Good Morning Ghana, on Wednesday, added that some campaign team members and supporters of Alan are already joining the contenders left in the NPP primaries while others are leaving the party, and if he fails to give them directions soon, most of them will leave him.



Background:



Alan Kyerematen, one of the leading members in the NPP flagbearership race, officially withdrew from the race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



His decision comes just a day before the New Patriotic Party organises balloting for aspirants who will be contesting in the November Congress that is aimed at electing a successor for Nana Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party.



Alan cites the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates conference, among others, as some of the reasons that have informed his decision to drop out of the race.

The announcement confirms earlier reports that the former Trade Minister planned on stepping down when he scheduled a press conference Tuesday afternoon.



That press conference was later postponed until a press statement was released to officially confirm Alan's decision.



It is unclear what Alan will do in the near future. There are unconfirmed reports that he could explore the possibility of running as an independent candidate ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



Alan came third in the Super Delegates Congress, behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

Watch the interview below:







