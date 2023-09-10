Alan has committed a political suicide, he should join NDC - Banahene

Sun, 10 Sep 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has invited Alan Kyerematen to join the party.
This follows his withdrawal from the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential election, scheduled for November 4.
Owusu Banahene, a member of the Communication team of the NDC speaking to Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's The Platform programme said Alan Kyerematen "has committed a political suicide; if he wants to contest again in the future, no one will follow him"
"He should come and join the NDC to save Ghanaians from the economic difficulty," he added.
