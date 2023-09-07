Alan is a better candidate than Bawumia - Nana Yaa Jantuah

The General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah has said that the former flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Alan Kyerematen is the perfect candidate for the NPP to break the 8 than Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Nana Yaa Jantuah, the records of Dr. Bawumia are visible to Ghanaians and they are nothing to write home about.



Nana Yaa Jantuah was speaking on the Thursday, September 7 edition of the TV3 Newday with host Berla Mundi about Alan Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race of the NPP.



During the discussion, Nana Yaa responded in the affirmative to Berla Mundi’s question about Alan Kyerematen being a better candidate for the NPP than Dr. Bawumia “Who doesn’t know this one? And they want to still put this person on our heads. They want Bawumia to still be on the head of Ghanaians by hook or crook.



“When I talk about God, people just say I’m doing this thing. God will speak because God doesn’t want us to go through what we are going through now. My dear, times are hard and the same person who is the head of the economic management team has left everything and is pursuing his own dream,” she said.



The New Patriotic Party has been in the news for the past two weeks right from their August 26 Super Delegates Conference through to Boakye Agyarko withdrawing from a supposed run-off to Alan Kyerematen pulling out of the November 4 presidential race also.

The key people in these pull outs referenced party injustice and nepotism as basis for their decisions.





BAJ/AW



