Alan is just a crybaby who wants to be breastfed – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Former NDC Deputy General Secretary

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has slammed Alan Kyerematen's decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Alan Kyerematen officially announced his resignation from the NPP on Monday, September 25, 2023, as he prepares to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate under the banner of the "Movement for Change."



However, Koku Anyidoho characterized Alan Kyerematen as a "crybaby who wants to be breastfed" and suggested that Alan had previously "lost his balls" when he resigned from the NPP in 2008 before eventually rejoining the party.



He also raised concerns about the potential consequences of politicians leaving their parties after losing elections to form a new political entity.



"So, if we all decide to leave our political parties after elections heckling, and form new parties, can you imagine the number of political parties we would have in the country? Alan is just a crybaby who wants to be breastfed. He lost his balls when he first resigned in 2008," remarked Koku Anyidoho.



Alan Kyerematen's decision to go independent comes in the wake of his withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race, a move reportedly prompted by challenges faced during a Super Delegates Conference within the party in August 2023.

In his official statement, Alan Kyerematen said, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency of 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."





So,if we all decide to leave our political parties after elections heckling, and form new parties,can you imagine the number of political parties we would have in the country? Allan is just a cry baby who wants to be breastfed. He lost his balls when he first resigned in 2008. pic.twitter.com/CePEisMvis — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) September 25, 2023

This was when Alan lost the plot and killed every chance he had of ever leading the NPP. The game of politics is not for cry babies; it is for men and women who have the heart to brave storms. Life itself is war; and Alan obviously doesn’t have the heart for politics. pic.twitter.com/0Rp4UIuI7X — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) September 25, 2023

AM/SARA

Watch the newest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below







