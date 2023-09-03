Alan is not the only Asante man who contested, no one betrayed him - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen

Member of Parliament for Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has quashed claims that delegates in the Ashanti region betrayed flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen by voting for his contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the Special Delegates Congress.

According to him, the tribal bigotry remarks made by some supporters of Alan Kyerematen must cease as Alan was not the only person from the region who contested in the presidential race.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the Majority Leader in Parliament said, “Alan is not the only Asante man who contested and people should stop accusing delegates in the Region of betraying Alan Kyerematen in the just ended national special delegates congress.”



To buttress his claim, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu mentioned Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Dr. Kofi Konadu as people who also hail from the Ashanti region.



He said NPP supporters in the Ashanti region are loyal and objective.



“They don't discriminate. They are loyal people and look at things objectively without consideration to the tribal lines,” the Majority Leader in Parliament stated.

It would be recalled that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the NPP Special Delegates Election on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



He polled 629 out of the total valid votes cast, beating competition from Kennedy Agyepong who garnered 132 votes.



Alan Kyerematen placed third in the race with 95 votes.



The Special Delegates Conference was to prune down the number of candidates in the race from 10 to five pursuant to Article 12(b) of the party’s constitution.



Meanwhile, the NPP's Delegates Conference has been slated for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

