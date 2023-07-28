Alan postpones Ashanti Region tour to allow for full focus on mid-year budget

NPP flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Residents in the Ashanti Region have welcomed the decision of the man they call “home boy” Mr. Alan Kyerematen to put party and country first by postponing his tour of the region to engage delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This is to allow much more attention to be given to the midyear budget review to be presented by the President through his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.



The tour of the region which was to start on the 28th of July 2023 and end on the 3rd of August 2023, has now been rescheduled to the 7th of August,2023, to the 12th of August 2023.



Mr. Kyerematen who remains the front runner in the upcoming NPP Presidential primaries wants the party and the government to focus on the budget to ensure that Macro Economic Stability measures are introduced in the budget which will be presented to parliament on the 31st of July, 2023.



The Ghana parliament is of a hang nature and so every member of parliament would be needed to ensure that the mid-year budget receives maximum support from the majority side.



Mr. Kyerematen’s visit to the Ashanti region could have presented a divided attention on the side of the majority side of parliament especially when he as a Presidential aspirant carries a great deal of support in the region and his tour of the region could shift focus from government business.

Residents of Ashanti see the gesture by the man they call Chief as being strategic and also patriotic and have therefore applauded him on that.



Nana Kwásí Ampong, a sub-Chief of Atimatim could not hide his joy when he made a categorical statement that the decision of Mr. Kyerematen to forgo his program to allow the government to concentrate on the budget is something that is worth commending.



He was of the view that delegates will compensate him adequately come November 4, 2023.



Meanwhile a group calling itself the Patriots of Asanteman have assured Mr. Kyerematen that all that they need is to be informed of his visit to the region only 40mins to time and Ashanti will receive him massively.