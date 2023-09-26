Alan’s departure is profoundly disappointing – Mpreaso MP

Member of Parliament for the Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku

Member of Parliament for the Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku (OPK), has expressed dismay over Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and decision to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate.

OPK, who has had a close working relationship with Alan Kyerematen for 17 years, described the move as "profoundly disappointing" and a "departure from the principles of party loyalty and unity" that are fundamental to the democratic process.



In a statement, shared on Facebook, MP Davis Ansah Opoku remarked, "The NPP has always thrived on the strength of its agreement and the collective support of its members. I express my unwavering commitment to the New Patriotic Party and its vision for Ghana."



He continued, "The NPP is a party of great ideals, and we must come together, reaffirm our loyalty to the party, and work tirelessly towards securing victory in the 2024 elections. The Party remains Supreme; our strength lies in our unity. Let us put aside our differences and focus on our shared goal of delivering progress, prosperity, and good governance to the people of Ghana."



Alan Kyerematen, on September 25, officially resigned from the NPP and declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



Kyerematen's decision follows his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, a move reportedly motivated by challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference held within the party in August 2023.



In his official statement, Alan Kyerematen stated, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency of 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."





AM/SARA



