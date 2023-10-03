Alan's reasons for resigning weightless – Nana B

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has stated that the grounds on which former flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen announced his resignation from the party are not reasonable.

According to Nana B, Mr Kyerematen had every reason to run the full course of the election process instead of chickening out midway.



“One of the main arguments from the camp of Alan was that their focus was not on the over 900 delegates who voted in the special college but rather their main support is in the over 200,000 who are going to vote in the main primaries.



"We were yet to get to that point on November 4, and that is why I say that even though he has left the party, I see his reasons to be weightless,” he stated in an interview on Hello FM.



After coming third in the NPP’s special college poll held in August, Mr Kyerematen in September announced his resignation from the party citing threats, intimidation and maltreatment against himself and his supporters.



He also announced his bid to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.





