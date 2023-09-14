Alan's withdrawal: You can't divorce and immediately marry another wife - NPP MP reacts

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, has reacted to the withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen from the party's presidential race.

Alan Kyerematen, who polled 95 votes during the New Patriotic Party's super delegates election to secure a third position on the top five candidates' list, on Tuesday, September 5 announced his withdrawal from the upcoming race, citing various reasons.



In a statement, he said: "After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant...I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023", he concluded in a press statement.



The Mpraeso MP, popularly known as OPK who was a staunch supporter of Alan Kyerematen said the fact that his candidate has withdrawn doesn't mean he's no longer going to be involved in the selection of the party's next flagbearer.

"For me, the focus should be on anyone who can help us break the 8...indeed we are disappointed but we're NPP first and foremost. Though we're down, we have the highest hope that we will break the 8 and that is the greatest consolation we have. It'll be a big disappointment to me if the NPP doesn't win the next election..." he told Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's The Platform programme.



He further stressed that "On November 4, I'll be voting and so I'll certainly make a decision (on who to support) but you can't leave your wife and immediately marry another one..."



