Alan withdrew to partner with Ken and their partnership will threaten our chances in 2024 - NDC UK

The UK branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised caution in the handling of Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary.

Kwame Owusu Achaiw, a key communicator, warns that if not managed, the NDC may face an unexpected surprise in the 2024 election.



Alan Cash’s withdrawal from the race was deemed a politically strategic move by the NDC communicator.



He told Daniel Dadson, host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 92.4Fm in the United Kingdom, that the withdrawal of Alan forms part of his alliance with Kennedy Agyapong.

He explained that plans for Alan to partner with Kennedy Agyapong if he [Kennedy] is elected as the NPP’s presidential candidate were well underway.



When that happens, he believes the pair will give the NDC a run for its money.



"The NDC should exercise caution in the cases of Alan, Bawumia, and Ken. The NDC should exercise caution. Make a note of it somewhere; if Ken wins the race, he will partner with Alan. That is the strategy. That is the main reason Alan dropped out of the race,” he explained.



"Kennedy Agyapong and Alan have formed an alliance. If and only if Ken wins the race, he will team up with Alan.”



When asked if the partnership would jeopardise the NDC’s return to power, he replied, “I will say yes or no. There is a threat between Ken and Alan. But I don’t want to waste my time on Bawumia. The NDC should exercise extreme caution with Ken and Alan. It won’t be easy if we run in the election with these two. We will win, but it will be a close call.”