Alban Bagbin’s position gives hope to NDC - James Gunu

The Volta regional secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gunu, has congratulated Alban Bagbin for his position saying his Speakership gives the NDC confidence.

A.S.K Bagbin has become the first Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament on the ticket of an opposition party since the birth of the fourth republic.



His nomination and wining of such highest office despite being an opponent to a ruling party in governance was characterized with a historic election and events in the Parliament House on the eve of January 7, 2021, before the President-elect Nana Addo and his Veep, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were sworn into office as leaders of the republic for the next four years.



Following this, James Gunu believes that Hon. Bagbin's position is a sign of hope for the NDC grassroots as well as the entire NDC fraternity.

“The election of right honourable Bagbin as speaker of the 8th parliament of the 4th republic at this time of our political dispensation has rejuvenated and given hope to the NDC grassroots and let me congratulate him on this election," he said in his congratulatory message on Friday, 8 January 2021.



He, therefore, congratulated the NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) saying, “for their vigilance in protecting and preserving the principles and ideals of parliamentary democracy, they have performed excellently and we say kudos to them.”



Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbinis one of the longest-serving MPs in parliament, he has also held a ministerial position on the ticket the NDC, he is into politics for the past decades.

