Alban Bagbin will be an arbiter between the NPP and NDC - News Editor

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Managing Editor of The Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama is assured the the New Speaker of the 8th Parliament will in no way execute his mandate along partisan lines.

According to him, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is a great and intuitive man who will not allow partisan politics destroy his rather sterling career.



Awudu said, “Alban Bagbin is now an arbiter in parliament and as we have seen past Speakers side with their party’s, we will not see him do that. He is a stickler to the rules and no one can make him go against his morals.



He is also best fit for the job as he was there during the drawing up of the constitution and understands procedures and practices. Alban Bagbin is a fair minded individual who will do right by Ghanaians”.



Awudu Mahama made this statement in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.

On his authority, members of the 8th Parliament will also behave themselves as now, parliamentarians are largely held accountable by the Ghanaian populace.



“Parliamentary business will not be the usual and I hope there is team work and consensus building for the welfare of the people. Parliamentarians will not do a dispassionate job. With Bagbin the seat, they should make Ghana proud and not let what happened on the 7th December, 2021repeat itself”, he mentioned.



The former Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, made history by being the first person to be elected from an oppostion party as the new Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th republic of Ghana on 7th January, 2021.



Bagbin beat former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye with 2 votes. He managed to poll 138 votes as against 136 for former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye, shocking the NPP members of Parliament.