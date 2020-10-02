Alhaji Maiga was a man of integrity and unquestionable character - NPP

Founding Father of NPPs Zongo wing, Nasara, Alhaji Fuseini Maiga

The Youth Organizer for New Patriotic Party (NPP), Okaikwei Central constituency Oliver Ofori Baah has described the late Alhaji Hussein Maiga, the founding Father of NPPs Zongo Wing, NASARA as a man with exceptional integrity, commitment, competence and dedication.

He said the late Alhaji Maiga was a party person who sacrificed his resources, energy, time and knowledge to make the party attractive.



His death, he said came as a shock and one that was painful especially when the party is preparing for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.



He said the party will be organisi8ng a mammoth walk on Sunday, October 4, 2020, to honour the late Alhaji Maiga.

He also announced the final Adua Prayers would be said for the deceased by his family that same day.



He said ”the late Alhaji Maiga was the father of the constituency. He was the founder of the Nasara wing of the NPP” His death was painful and devastating. He was a man of an unquestionable character”.