Alhaji Sinare prays for Mahama's 2024 victory during pilgrimage to Mecca

Alhaji Sinare at precincts of Kabah, Mecca

Source: Japhet1 TV

Alhaji Said Sinare, and former National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed a divine encounter around the political future of NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming 2024 general election in Mecca.

In a video from around the Kabah in Saudi Arabia, the NDC stalwart is sighted expressing the belief that despite any potential attempts by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to rig the electoral process in their favor, divine intervention will ultimately secure a victory for former president Mahama and the NDC.



In this footage, Alhaji Sinare is sighted within the immediate precincts of the Kabah as the call to prayer rings in the background.



According to Japhet1 TV, he expressed his conviction that his prayers in Mecca itself had sent him signs affirming Mahama's victory.



The 2024 general election is poised to be a highly contested one with both major political parties vying for power.

Whereas the NPP through Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer hope to retain power for the third consecutive time, Mahama and the NDC are seeking a return to power after eight years in opposition.



As a seasoned politician with years of experience under his belt, Alhaji Said Sinare understands the importance of maintaining confidence and optimism even in challenging times.



His unwavering faith in God's plan gives him strength and motivation to continue working tirelessly towards achieving victory for his political party.



Sinare's prayers for Mr. Mahama's success serve as a reminder of how deeply ingrained religion can be in politics and how faith can provide individuals with hope and inspiration even during uncertain times.