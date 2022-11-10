Alhaji Sinare throws support behind Ofosu Ampofo for National Chairman re-election bid

Alhaji Said Sinare has endorsed the re-election bid of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The First Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare, has thrown his support behind the current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

The National Chairman is seeking a re-election bid in the party’s pending national delegates congress, scheduled for December 2022.



He is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and Samuel Yaw Adusei, a former Ashanti Regional Minister.



But in a statement made available to GhanaWeb, Alhaji Said Sinare, who has also indicated his non-intention to run again for his current position, said the National Chairman has his unalloyed support.



He explained that the loyalty of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to the party is one of the main reasons for his support for his re-election bid.



“I am endorsing Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for a number of reasons, including his widespread acceptance throughout the nation, his loyalty to the party, as well as the competence, brilliance, and tenacity demonstrated over the past four years while serving as a National Chairman.



"In addition, I admire the chairman for being honest, unifying, and open in both his professional and personal lives. You can be sure that I didn't make this choice on the spur of the moment. After giving each of the other candidates an equal evaluation, I have determined that Hon. Samuel Ampofo is, in a lot of ways, far superior to the others,” portions of his statement said.

The NDC will hold its national delegates congress on December 17, 2022.



See the full details of Alhaji Said Sinare’s statement below:



Comrades, in accordance with our party's internal rules and as we get closer to the National Conference in a few days, I would like to appeal to our dear delegates and other party members for their cooperation and support in retaining Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as our National Chairman.



As far as our internal elections are concerned, our goal must be the success of our party, and the candidates we choose must inspire confidence and a sense of victory among Ghanaians and among the good members of our party even before the crucial general elections of 2024.



He is a politician who has been de-tribalized, a man whose humanity, philanthropy, and respect for everyone, regardless of tribe, religion, or political affiliation, define him. He truly embodies national harmony and puts his party's interests first.



