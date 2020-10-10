Alhassan Suhuyini files nomination forms for Tamale North

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini submitting his documents to the Electoral Commission

Source: Abdul-Hanan, Contributor

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, has filed his nomination forms to contest the December 7 parliamentary elections.

The legislator, accompanied by enthusiastic supporters of the party, successfully filed his forms at the Tamale Electoral Commission office on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 after completing the processes.



The former broadcaster is seeking re-election after four years in parliament representating the people of Tamale North constituency.



Mr Suhuyini after the exercise was confident of retaining the seat and NDC wrestling power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He charged the teeming supporters of the party to ensure victory for the NDC during the December polls by campaigning vigorously.

Mr Suhuyini won the 2016 elections with 21,280 (67%) against his main contender from the NPP Mohammed Kusulm, who pulled 5,329 (16%).



Aside his performance at the Appointment Committee and on the floor of Parliament, the former Radio Gold Morning Show host has executed a lot of projects for the people of his constituency.



The construction of class room blocks and furniture, boreholes, extending electricity to multiple communities, business support schemes for women and vulnerable etc.



However, Alhassan Suhuyini will slug it out with 2016 Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Alhassan Dahamani who is now the parliamentary candidate for the NPP.

