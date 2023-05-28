All about the Ashanti king who ‘loved’ war more than peace

History has it that there was once an Ashanti King who was always ready for war called Osei Kwadwo

The strides he made in fighting battles earned him the name, Okoawia, to wit (he fights in the afternoon).



Osei Kwadjo fought so many wars including one with the Dagombas and established a treaty with them that enlarged the influence of the Ashantis.



Lawyer and Historian, Anokye Frimpong, highlighted the successes chalked by kings who have ruled the Ashanti kingdom up to the current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.



According to him, Osei Kwadjo was the first Ashanti King to initiate the policy of having ambassadors in every town that the Ashantis ruled.



“He was given the title Osei Kwadjo Okoawia (to wit, Osei Kojo who fights in the afternoon) he was so war-like that anytime you mention war even 12’o clock in the day, he will not think twice because it is said that he could manage war more than peace and he became the one who fought the Dagomba people, made a treaty with them and so they became friends.



“So, the Ashantis power went further north and it was Osei Kwadjo who institutionalized the idea of having ambassadors in every area that the Ashanti was ruling, so he added diplomacy to war,” Anokye Frimpong said on GTV’s breakfast show.

The historian further went on to outline the various kings that succeeded Osei Kwadjo.



According to reports online, Osei Kwadwo was the 4th Asantehene of the Ashanti Empire who reigned from 1764 to 1777.



His immediate successor was Osei Kwame, who believed in God, stopped human sacrifices, and banned the burying of kings with gold, etc.







