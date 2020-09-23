All card-bearing members should vote in parties’ primaries – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency and Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said there is the need to change the constitution of the political parties to enable all card-bearing members to be able to vote to elect executives of the party including parliamentary candidates.

He said on TV3‘s New Day Wednesday, September 23 that this will deepen the democratic credentials of the parties.



“The primaries we hold should not be limited to a small group of people by the polling station agents.



“We should allow all card-bearing members of the party to vote in the primaries. Not to only the NPP alone but also the NDC should also do same.

“If a person is in Parliament, we should look at the contribution of the person. If the person is noted by the leadership of the parliamentary caucus, the leaders can do a report on the individual. If the person is doing well, we can send the assessment to the constituency party and also the constituency part must also submit their report on the individual.



“If there is congruence between both parties claiming the individual is doing well in both Parliament and the constituency, why should the person be subjected to primaries? That entrenches on democracy.



“Every four years, you have to go and bang doors and give the people kola nuts and drinks and envelope to the people as a knocking fees, water testing money and thanksgiving fees after the election. It is sowing the seed of corruption.”